Visit to France as 39 Australian Defence Companies Exhibit Their Innovations

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued June 11, 2018)

A large contingent of Australian defence companies have come together as part of Team Defence Australia’s inaugural presence at Eurosatory 2018, a premier international defence and security exhibition in Paris, France.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, travelled to France to support the Team Defence Australia (TDA) delegation, underscoring the Government’s drive for a strong and sustainable export oriented defence industry.



“Over 57,000 visitors attended Eurosatory 2016 making it one of the largest forums in the world to showcase innovative products and services from Australia’s defence industry,” Minister Pyne said.



“With 39 Australian companies exhibiting, this is the largest ever Australian representation at Eurosatory and the first under Team Defence Australia.



“The majority of the Australian exhibitors are small‑to‑medium enterprises (SMEs) – the foundation of our economy – who are recognised as being agile and innovative, generating high demand for their services around the world.”



“Team Defence Australia is an integral part of Australia’s Defence export system, facilitating opportunities for high-performing SMEs to participate in international tradeshows where they can gain exposure to international market opportunities and engage with potential clients.”



During the visit, Minister Pyne will meet Ms Florence Parly, French Minister for the Armed Forces, as well as representatives from a range of international companies, to promote opportunities for Australia’s defence industry.



“Australia’s defence industry engagement with France continues to expand and will be complemented further by the Australia-France Defence Industry Symposium which was announced during President Macron’s visit to Australia in May 2018.”



TDA Stand Exhibitors:

-- XTEK (ACT)

-- EOS Defence Systems (ACT)

-- Advanced Navigation (NSW)

-- Armor Australia (NSW)

-- Australian UAV Technologies (NSW)

-- Blueye Eyewear (NSW)

-- Droneshield (NSW)

-- Innovasys and Australian Virtual Simulation (NSW)

-- JAR Aerospace Pty Ltd (NSW)

-- Mellori Solutions (NSW)

-- Milspec Manufacturing (NSW)

-- Nupress Group (NSW)

-- OPEC Systems (NSW)

-- Craig International Ballistics (QLD)

-- Depth Logistics (QLD)

-- EPE (QLD)

-- Helimods (QLD)

-- Holmwood Highgate (QLD)

-- HTA Aerospace & Defense (QLD)

-- L3 Micreo (QLD)

-- University of Sunshine Coast (QLD)

-- Norseld Pty Ltd (SA)

-- REDARC Electronics (SA)

-- University of Tasmania (TAS)

-- AW Bell (VIC)

-- Air Radiators (VIC)

-- AMDA (VIC)

-- APV Corporation (VIC)

-- Black Stump Technologies (VIC)

-- Cgear Australia (VIC)

-- Greyscan (VIC)

-- Ideation Product Solutions (VIC)

-- Marand (VIC)

-- MoTEC Pty Ltd (VIC)

-- Point Trading (VIC)

-- Titomic (VIC)

-- Trakka Systems Australia (VIC)



