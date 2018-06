12th AMU Keeps Global Hawks Flying

(Source: US Air Force; issued June 06, 2018)

At Beale Air Force Base, California, maintainers from the 12th Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepare an RQ-4 Global Hawk for a flight. The RQ-4 platform has logged over 200,000 flight hours, and is currently used to support Operation Inherent Resolve. (USAF photo)

BEALE AFB, Calif. --- The 12th Aircraft Maintenance Unit is responsible for keeping the RQ-4 Global Hawks here ready to fly. The RQ-4 is a remotely piloted aircraft, which is used to provide high-altitude intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to commanders in wartime and contingency operations.



The RQ-4 platform has amassed more than 200,000 flight hours and is currently used to support Operation Inherent Resolve.



