Future USS Sioux City (LCS 11) Completes Acceptance Trial

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems Command; issued June 8, 2018)

MARINETTE, Wis. --- The future USS Sioux City (LCS 11) concluded its Acceptance Trial May 25 after completing a series of graded in-port and underway demonstrations on the Great Lakes for the Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey.



The acceptance trial is the last significant milestone before delivery of the ship to the Navy. During the trial, the Navy conducted comprehensive tests of the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) intended to demonstrate the performance of the propulsion plant, ship handling and auxiliary systems.



"The successful completion of this Acceptance Trial is an important step in the life of the future USS Sioux City," said LCS program manager Capt. Mike Taylor. "I look forward to the next phase of Sioux City's journey when she is delivered to the Navy this summer."



Following delivery and commissioning in Annapolis, Md., LCS 11 will sail to Florida to be homeported in Mayport with sister ships USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), USS Detroit (LCS 7) and USS Little Rock (LCS 9).



Eight more Freedom variant ships are under construction at Fincantieri Marinette Marine Corp. in Marinette, Wis.: Christened in September 2016, Wichita (LCS 13) successfully completed Builder's Trials earlier this year and will conduct Acceptance Trials in July.



Meanwhile, Billings (LCS 15) was christened in 2017 and sister ship Indianapolis (LCS 17) was christened in April 2018. Additional ships in the production phase include St. Louis (LCS 19), Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) and Cooperstown (LCS 23), with Marinette (LCS 25) and Nantucket (LCS 27) in the pre-production phases.



LCS is a modular, reconfigurable ship designed to meet validated fleet requirements for surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and mine countermeasures missions in the littoral region. An interchangeable mission package is embarked on each LCS and provides the primary mission systems in one of these warfare areas. Using an open architecture design, modular weapons, sensor systems and a variety of manned and unmanned vehicles to gain, sustain, and exploit littoral maritime supremacy, LCS provides U.S. joint force access to critical theaters.



