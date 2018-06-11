Australian Army Extends Contract with Rockwell Collins for Avionics Support on CH-47F Chinooks

(Source: Rockwell Collins; issued June 11, 2018)

PARIS --- Rockwell Collins has been selected by the Australian Army to provide extended avionics support for its fleet of CH-47F Chinook helicopters through a performance-based logistics (PBL) contract.



The agreement extends to 2020, providing field service engineering, program management, logistics service and repair and overhaul for the Common Avionics Architecture System (CAAS) components installed on the aircraft and Transportable Flight Proficiency Simulators.



Under this extension, the Australian Army receives local support and on-site maintenance and training for their avionics. To date, they have achieved an average availability of 100 percent on all CAAS equipment over 20 months with zero Aircraft On Ground (AOG) incidents.



“The partnership with Rockwell Collins in support of the Australian Army CH-47F Chinooks has proven economical and highly efficient whilst improving successes in its operational domains,” said Rachael Taylor, Chinook platform manager, Cargo Helicopter & Unmanned Surveillance Program Office for the Australian Army. “These results have led the unit to extend the contract to ensure the in-country Rockwell Collins interface is maintained to ensure mission success.”



“We’ve been supporting the Australian Army since they took delivery of their aircraft three years ago, delivering the highest level of service in country so they can maintain mission readiness,” said Thierry Tosi, vice president and general manager, Service Solutions for Rockwell Collins. “This extension demonstrates their confidence in our services program and the value we provide through a PBL.”



Rockwell Collins has over 20 years of experience in PBL contracting with a 100 percent program renewal rate. The company’s proven track record in PBL contracts has shown that they improve reliability and by integrating the logistics chain, significant results for performance can be achieved.





