Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 8, 2018)

Harris Corp., Clifton, New Jersey, has been awarded a $400,000,000 fixed-price-incentive-firm contract modification (P0001) to a previously awarded contract (FA8540-17-D-0002), for all functions required to support foreign military sales Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare Suite (AIDEWS) customers' production requirements.



This contract provides for the production of the AN/ALQ-211(V) 4/8/9 AIDEWS systems, software and associated support equipment for Electronic Combat International Security Assistance program customers.



This effort also provides the AN/ALE-47 countermeasures dispensing systems for AIDEWS (V)4 users; ALE-47 threat adaptive countermeasure dispensing systems for AIDEWS (V)8 users; and the associated support equipment.



Work will be performed in Clifton, New Jersey. The award of the basic indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract was made on Nov. 18, 2016, and only had pricing and requirements for the basic year.



This modification incorporates range pricing for various quantity ranges and various part numbers for multiple configurations of the AN/ALQ-211.



This modification increases the contract ceiling from $91,000,000 to 491,000,000. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition and involves foreign military sales.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

