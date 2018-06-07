Leonardo Wins Big Contract for Next-Gen Computing System

WASHINGTON --- Leonardo DRS has won a five-year indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract worth as much as $841.3 million to produce the U.S. Army mission commands next-generation combat computing system, the company announced June 7.



Known as the Mounted Family of Computer Systems II (MFoCS), the systems will be upgraded to support the Army’s joint battle command–platform, and will feature critical system capability upgrades, cybersecurity enhancements and multi-touch displays. The technology will enhance the Army’s tactical situational awareness, global “blue force tracking” and in-transit visibility logistics tracking capabilities.



The MFoCS II family provides interoperable network computing that cuts costs by using commercial off-the-shelf technology.



Leonardo will be responsible for providing the Army with dismountable tablets, processor units, docking stations, keyboard units, interconnecting cables and various sizes of ruggedized sunlight-readable multi-touch display screens.



The five-year contract, with an additional five-year option, was awarded by the Defense Information Technology Contracting Office of the Defense information Systems Agency (DISA) on behalf of the U.S. Army.



