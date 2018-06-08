Northrop Grumman Statement on Pegasus/ICON Launch

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued June 8, 2018)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. –– Northrop Grumman Corporation posted the following statement today:



"Northrop Grumman, working with NASA, has made the decision to postpone the June 14 launch of the Pegasus XL rocket, carrying the ICON spacecraft. The company will return Pegasus to Vandenberg Air Force Base to conduct testing of the rocket after off-nominal data was seen during the ferry flight.



Upon further review of the data, the teams will work to determine a new launch date. As always, Northrop Grumman works with NASA to base its launch decisions on assuring mission success for our customer.





