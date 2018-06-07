Servicemen of Northern Fleet Learn to Operate New T-80BVM Tanks

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 07, 2018)

A T-80BVM tank during training. These tanks will re-equip the armored units of the Army Corps attached to Russia’s Northern Fleet, and deployed around Murmansk Region. (RUS MoD photo)

Tank units of the Northern Fleet Army Corps deployed in Pechenga, Murmansk region, are learning to operate the T-80BVM tanks which have entered the service within the summer training period.



The servicemen improve their driving skills on combat vehicles across rough terrain and obstacles. Particular attention is paid to one of the most complicated elements, the so-called "flank shooting", when a tank moving along the target field is to engage different targets.



During the training, special attention is also paid to technical maintenance. Each crew carries out a control inspection of a tank.



The T-80BVM tanks will significantly enhance the combat potential of the Northern Fleet Army Corps’ tank units.



-ends-

