KNDS Presents Its First Joint Product Exclusively at Eurosatory

(Source: KNDS; issued June 11, 2018)

EUROSATORY --- The French-German KNDS group (KMW + NEXTER Defense Systems), asserts itself at the International Exhibition of Defense and Security, Eurosatory which is held from June 11 to 15 at the Parc des Expositions in Villepinte.



European leader in land defense, KNDS exhibits its first joint product, the EMBT, less than three years after being created around KMW and Nexter.



The hull, engine and entire chassis comes from the Leopard 2 A7 and were modified to host the compact and light turret with automatic loading from the Leclerc. Composed of proven and tested technologies, the EMBT is a short-term response to the operational need of the market for high-intensity battle tanks.



By assembling a chassis, which is certified to MLC70, and a light turret operated by only 2 crew members instead of 3, the EMBT brings together the best in the battle tank state of the art, with an exceptional growth potential (roughly 6t) which allows to integrate many evolutions.



The demonstrator presented on the booth illustrates the progress of the integration of KNDS, whose combined skills make it the legitimate and essential industrial actor of the two Franco-German future programs for the tank (MGCS) and artillery (CIFS).





KMW and Nexter's ranges and know-how will also be showcased on the KNDS stand through the products and systems of each of the two brands, which together constitute a broad and almost complete offering in the land sector.



