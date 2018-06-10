The MMP Missile Sets A New Range Record

(Source: MBDA; issued June 10, 2018)

During the two longest-range firings, the MMP was guided via its fiber-optic cable out to a range of about 4,400 meters, and then moved to autonomous fire-and-forget mode for the final 600+ meters. Its contractual range is 4,000 meters. (MBDA photo)

In May this year, the French Army conducted a training campaign of firings in preparation for the next operational deployment of the MMP missile.



In parallel, a number of additional firings were made to test the capacity of the system beyond its normal operating range.



The result was that two firings were made over a range of 5,000 metres, both of which were completely successful.



These firings, in which the seeker was locked onto the target before firing, confirm the exceptional performance of the MMP acquisition and guidance sequence.



They will contribute to building the confidence of future users, who may have to respond effectively under highly challenging operational conditions.



The MMP programme plans a total [French] inter-force installed base of 400 firing units and 1,950 missiles by 2025. The first hardware to be delivered is currently in use for user training. The weapons system is expected to be deployed for external operations before the end of this year.





