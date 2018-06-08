Air Force Orders B-1 Safety Stand-Down

(Source: US Air Force Global Strike Command; issued June 08, 2018)

BARKSDALE AFB, La. --- Gen. Robin Rand, the Air Force Global Strike Command commander, ordered a safety stand-down of the B-1B Lancer fleet June 7, 2018.



During the safety investigation process following an emergency landing of a B-1B in Midland, Texas, an issue with ejection seat components was discovered that necessitated the stand-down. As issues are resolved aircraft will return to flight.



The Safety Investigation Board is ongoing. The SIB’s purpose is to prevent future mishaps or losses and is comprised of experts who investigate the incident and recommend corrective actions.



The safety of Airmen is the command’s top priority. The Air Force takes safety incidents seriously and works diligently to identify and correct potential causes.



-ends-

