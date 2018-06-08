Airbus to Seek CSeries Efficiencies Across the Board: Exec (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published June 8, 2018)

PARIS --- Airbus SE will seek efficiencies across the board after taking on Bombardier Inc’s struggling CSeries jet program but is not looking for an adversarial relationship with parts makers, one of its senior executives said.The European planemaker and Canada’s Bombardier have finalised an agreement for Airbus to take control of the CSeries in an effort to rescue the venture through its marketing and cost-cutting muscle.“We are looking ultimately to end up in a better position in the overall cost of the CSeries, whether it comes through the supply chain or whether it comes through efficiencies in building the aircraft,” Airbus Americas Chairman Jeff Knittel told Reuters.“There are lots of ways to do that and we will be looking at every one of those.” (end of excerpt)-ends-