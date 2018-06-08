Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 8, 2018)

The Boeing F-18 Super Hornet has won a new lease on life thanks to the continuing problems with the Lockheed F-35 and President Trump’s support; on Friday the US Navy awarded an order for 18 new-production Super Hornets. (USN photo)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded $862,249,233 for modification P00021 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm target contract (N00019-17-C-0003) for the procurement of 15 F/A-18E and 3 F/A-18F Lot 42 full rate production aircraft for the Navy.



Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (41 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (22 percent); Fort Wayne, Texas (2 percent); Mesa, Arizona (1 percent); Torrance, California (1 percent); Ontario, Canada (1 percent); Greenlawn, New York (1 percent); Independence, Ohio (1 percent); Irvine, California (1 percent); Bloomington, Minnesota (1 percent); and various locations throughout the U.S. (28 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $862,249,233 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

