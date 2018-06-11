AM General Debuts New Light Tactical Vehicle at Eurosatory 2018

(Source: Forecast International; issued June 11, 2018)

PARIS -- Global vehicle solutions provider AM General continues to innovate and redefine the light tactical vehicle segment with the debut of its next generation light tactical vehicle, the NXT 360. This new product offering highlights evolutionary changes to the already proven High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) platform and is on display at the Eurosatory 2018 Defence & Security International Exhibition in Paris, France June 11-15, 2018 Hall 5A, Stand B387 - U.S. Pavilion.



"What excites me about the NXT 360 is our ability to intently listen to the customer and utilize our engineering expertise to develop and deliver a solution that builds on the core strengths of the successful HMMWV platform. The NXT 360 provides added protection, payload capacity, and superior handling performance to perform in any rugged or urban environment," said Andy Hove, AM General President and CEO. "Eurosatory is a great venue that will allow our global customers to get a first look at this versatile truck that can enhance their light tactical wheeled fleet in a timely and cost-efficient manner."



Much like many of the unique product variants that are offered by AM General, the NXT 360 can be delivered as a complete new vehicle that can be incorporated into new missions, or as an upgrade kit that can be integrated into existing vehicle fleets to gain the same advanced capabilities.



The NXT 360 represents the next generation of the HMMWV platform, and the future of Light Tactical Vehicles. This evolutionary new vehicle was developed based on customer feedback for more power, higher GVW, better ride and handling and better overall protection. Key features include:



-- Greater Survivability - Kinetic energy threat protection (360-degree B7), Blast threat protection (front wheel Stanag 2A, rear wheel and center undercarriage front wheel, Stanag +1), Blast seats and mats, Transparent armor (B7-ballistic protection level)



-- Improved Off Road Mobility - Quick transition time between soft and paved roads (Enhanced CTIS with dual air compressors), Higher ground clearance and wheel travel, Larger tires for increased traction and reduced ground pressure, Significant ride improvement, Increased approach and departure angles



-- Higher Payload Capacity - Suspension upgrade facilitates 15,500 lbs (7,100 kg) GVW



-- Enhanced Stopping Capability - Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction control and an autonomous break control interface



Increased Power



-- P400 Electronically controlled 6.5L V8 turbocharged Engine: 250 HP (186 kW), 460 ft/lbs (624 Nm) @1700 rpms



-- 6L85e 6-speed automatic transmission



-ends-

