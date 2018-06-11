EU-NATO Joint Declaration: Third Progress Report published

(Source: European Defence Agency; issued June 11, 2018)

BRUSSELS --- Last week, the third progress report on the implementation of the common set of proposals on the implementation of the Joint Declaration, signed in Warsaw in July 2016, was presented to the EU and NATO Councils.In addition to the 42 proposals adopted on 6 December 2016, 32 new actions were added on 5 December 2017 including on topics such as counter-terrorism, women, peace and security and military mobility. EDA is involved in the implementation of 30 out of these 74 actions.The new progress report covers the period January-June 2018 and elaborates on the main achievements of EU-NATO cooperation – also in view of the upcoming meeting of the European Council on 28-29 June and the NATO Summit on 11-12 July – and highlights the added value of EU-NATO cooperation in different areas aimed at strengthening the security of citizens.The next common progress report is foreseen in a year’s time (June 2019).-ends-