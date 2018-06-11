Operation Roundup Targets ISIS Remnants in Iraq, Syria

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 11, 2018)

SOUTHWEST ASIA --- Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve and its partners have increased offensive activity against Islamic State of Iraq and Syria targets in designated parts of Iraq and Syria throughout the month of May.



Since the May 1 start of Operation Roundup, Syrian Democratic Forces resumed major offensive operations in the middle Euphrates River Valley. Since then, the SDF has continued to gain ground through offensive operations, coupled with precision coalition strike support.



During the month of May, the coalition has conducted 225 strikes with 280 engagements. This demonstrates a 304 percent increase over the 74 strikes conducted in March, and a 123 percent increase over the 183 strikes recorded in April 2018.

Graphic of solider pointing for Operation Inherent Resolve



Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve and its partner forces continue to exert pressure on ISIS senior leaders and associates in order to degrade, disrupt and dismantle ISIS structures and remove terrorists throughout Iraq and Syria. ISIS morale is sinking on the frontlines as privileged ISIS leaders increasingly abandon their own fighters on the battlefield, taking resources with them as they flee.



Over the coming weeks, Operation Roundup will continue to build momentum against ISIS remnants remaining in the Iraq-Syria border region and the middle Euphrates River Valley. The coalition remains committed to the lasting defeat of ISIS, increasing peace and stability in the region and protecting all from the ISIS threat.



Coalition military forces conducted 134 strikes June 1-10, consisting of 161 engagements in Iraq and Syria:



Strikes in Syria



On June 10, coalition military forces conducted six strikes consisting of six engagements against ISIS targets. Near Abu Kamal, four strikes destroyed four ISIS supply routes. Near Shadaddi, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS logistics hub.



On June 9, coalition military forces conducted 14 strikes consisting of 16 engagements against ISIS targets. Near Abu Kamal, six strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS vehicle, an ISIS fighting position, an ISIS supply route and two ISIS-held buildings. Eight strikes conducted near Shadaddi engaged an ISIS tactical unit, destroying an ISIS fighting position, an ISIS logistics hub, an ISIS tactical vehicle and an ISIS weapon.



On June 8, coalition military forces conducted nine strikes consisting of 11 engagements against ISIS targets. Near Abu Kamal, six strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS watercraft. Near Shadaddi, three strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed two ISIS command-and-control centers, an ISIS supply cache and an ISIS supply route.



On June 7, coalition military forces conducted 12 strikes consisting of 12 engagements against ISIS targets. Near Abu Kamal, nine strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS supply route, two ISIS-held buildings and an ISIS watercraft. Three strikes near Shadaddi destroyed two ISIS supply routes and an ISIS communication line.



On June 6, coalition military forces conducted 17 strikes consisting of 19 engagements against ISIS targets. Eleven strikes near Abu Kamal engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed two ISIS vehicles. Near Shadaddi, six strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS vehicle, an ISIS fighting position, two ISIS logistics hubs and an ISIS supply route.



On June 5, coalition military forces conducted 12 strikes consisting of 13 engagements against ISIS targets. Near Abu Kamal, seven strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit. Near Shadaddi, five strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS vehicle-borne improvised explosive device, three ISIS fighting positions and two ISIS vehicles.



On June 4, coalition military forces conducted 17 strikes consisting of 20 engagements against ISIS targets. Near Abu Kamal, 15 strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed two ISIS fighting positions, an ISIS tactical vehicle, six ISIS vehicles and an ISIS command-and-control center. Near Shadaddi, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS logistics hub and an ISIS heavy machine gun.



On June 3, coalition military forces conducted 28 strikes consisting of 42 engagements against ISIS targets. Near Abu Kamal, 22 strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS fighting position, an ISIS logistics hub, four ISIS vehicles and an ISIS communication line. Near Shadaddi, six strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS vehicle-borne IED, an ISIS vehicle, an ISIS command-and-control center and 11 ISIS fighting positions.



On June 2, coalition military forces conducted eight strikes consisting of 11 engagements against ISIS targets. Near Abu Kamal, six strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed two ISIS fighting positions and two ISIS command-and-control centers. Near Shadaddi, two strikes destroyed 15 ISIS-held buildings.



On June 1, coalition military forces conducted nine strikes consisting of nine engagements against ISIS targets. Near Abu Kamal, four strikes destroyed an ISIS tunnel and an ISIS held-building. Near Shadaddi, five strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed three ISIS command-and-control centers and five ISIS-held buildings.



Strikes in Iraq



There were no reported strikes conducted in Iraq on June 10.



On June 9 near Mosul, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of an engagement against ISIS targets, destroying five ISIS tunnels.



There were no reported strikes conducted in Iraq on June 3-8.



On June 2 near Tal Afar, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of an engagement against ISIS targets, destroying an ISIS-held building, an ISIS bunker and an ISIS supply cache.



There were no reported strikes conducted in Iraq on June 1.



Definition of Strikes



The coalition’s strike report contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft, rocket propelled artillery and ground-based tactical artillery.



A strike, as defined by coalition officials, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single, sometimes cumulative effect in that location. For example, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined.



Task force officials do not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.



