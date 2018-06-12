Hensoldt Provides More Details on the TRML-4D Air Defense Radar it is Presenting at Eurosatory

(Source: Forecast International; issued June 12, 2018)

MUNICH/PARIS --- At Eurosatory, the international defense and security exhibition in Paris, Hensoldt, sensor solutions provider, is showcasing its newly developed TRML-4D radar system for ground-based air defense for the first time. The 3D multifunctional radar, which belongs to the TRS-4D radar family tried and tested in operations on numerous occasions, ensures rapid response detection and tracking of approximately 1,500 targets in a radius of up to 250 km (135 NM) and at an altitude of up to 30 km (98.4 thousand feet).



TRML-4D uses AESA radar technology, which enables the acquisition of targets after just one rotation of the antenna, thus improving the response time and hit probability even in a complex environment with a high target density and involving highly agile and asymmetric threats.



Thanks to the coordination of all the antenna elements in the C-band (NATO G-band) and special signal processing modes, the radar can provide exact information on the targets, thus guaranteeing early and precise weapon assignment. An integrated secondary radar system for identifying friend or foe (IFF) prevents friendly fire. The high performance of the radar is largely due to the great number of transmit/receive (T/R) modules in the antenna, which are made from special RF-capable materials. Hensoldt says that it is a pioneer of this technology in Europe.



The system can be transported by air in an A400M or C-130 fixed-wing transport aircraft, but can also be transported by rail. The company says that a customer has already placed an order for ten systems, with series production taking place at Hensoldt's Ulm site.



