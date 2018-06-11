Minister of Defence Introducing Estonia’s Defence Industry in Paris

(Source: Estonia Ministry of Defence; issued June 11, 2018)

Starting tomorrow, Minister of Defence Jüri Luik will be in Paris, where he will be introducing Estonia's defence industry at the armaments fair Eurosatory and also meeting with the heads of defence industry companies.



According to Luik, close relations with the defence industries of our Allies helps to strengthen Allied relations more broadly. ‘Over the last few years, Estonia’s defence industry has undergone remarkable development, and greater cooperation between Allies contributes to our security and feeling of safety,’ he added.



‘Estonia’s defence industry has developed and grown quickly, including on the export market,’ noted Ingvar Pärnamäe, CEO of the Estonian Defence Industry Association. ‘Several new products are being presented at Eurosatory, cooperation agreements are being concluded with the defence industries of other countries, and by working together several Estonian companies have also developed innovative new solutions, such as the connecting of drone and border protection technology and the integrating of drones with unmanned land vehicles.



‘And, of course, armaments fairs are also places where the contacts that have been made also lead to specific sales agreements, which increase Estonia’s exports and provide jobs to our companies'.



On Tuesday, Minister of Defence Luik will be reviewing the displays of the Estonian and Latvian defence industries and meeting with Latvian Minister of Defence Raimonds Bergmanis.



Also awaiting Luik are meetings with Hanwha Land Systems, manufacturer of the K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer, and internationally recognised defence industry companies Saab, Lockheed Martin, Rheinmetall, Raytheon, BAE Systems, MBDA, General Dynamics Land Systems, KMW, Bittium and representatives from Austrian defence industry companies.



Ten Estonian Defence Industry Association companies are participating in the fair: Defendec, Eli, Soleest, Galvi-Linda, Bristol Trust, Toci, Threod Systems, Terramil, Milrem Robotics and Milectria.



