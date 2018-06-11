Already More Than 130 Cockerill 3000 Series Delivered

(Source: CMI Defence; issued June 11, 2018)

EUROSATORY --- In June 2016, at the Eurosatory International Defence Exhibition, CMI Defence presented, for the first time in Europe, two variants of the Cockerill 3000 Series turret, in 30 mm and 105 mm configurations.



Two years later, CMI Defence is proud to announce that it has already produced and delivered more than 130 turrets, thirty of which are equipped with a Cockerill 105 gun, manufactured by CMI Defence.



As a reminder, in 2014 CMI Defence won a major contract for the supply of Cockerill 3000 Series turrets. Based on an unprecedented modular concept, the Cockerill 3000 Series is a single platform enabling a turret to accommodate guns of different calibres and their corresponding technical modules: automatic 25 mm, 30 mm, 30/40 mm, 35 mm and 50 mm calibre cannons, along with direct fire guns of 90 and 105 mm calibre. These systems can also fire missiles.



Thanks to their unique operational capabilities, to the rapid interchangeability both of their crews and their weapons, and to their high degree of commonality, the Cockerill 3000 Series modular turrets can cover all types of missions and objectives on the battle field (combat tank, bunker and helicopter engagement, urban combat, intervention in asymmetric combats…) at reduced operational costs. These systems benefit, in particular, from the through-life support services and from CMI Defence’s Agueris simulation solutions, which enable training and practice on both virtual immersive cockpits and embedded simulators.



Thierry Renaudin, President of CMI Defence: "With more than 130 Cockerill 3000 Series turrets and more than 30 Cockerill 105 guns already produced and delivered, CMI Defence demonstrates its ability to carry out, in record time, the development and supply of large weapons systems. CMI Defence today benefits from a robust and reliable organization, capable of designing, qualifying, producing, delivering and supporting large quantities of weapons systems that perfectly meet the current and future requirements of the modern armed forces".



(ends)



Multi-Mission, Multi-Configuration, Lightweight and Protected: CMI Defence Presents the CPWS Gen. 2, Its New-Concept Multi-Role Turret

(Source: CMI Defence; issued June 12, 2018)

Always attentive to offering the world’s armed forces innovative solutions responding to the evolution of their operational requirements, CMI Defence is presenting, at the Eurosatory international defence exhibition, its new concept of protected, light and multi-role turret, the CPWS Gen. 2.



Beyond the advantages of the CPWS (Cockerill Protected Weapon Station) in particular in terms of crew protection during the reloading operations of the main weapon, this CPWS Gen. 2 presents, with its unique configurable hatch, the ability to adopt different configurations depending on the mission profile.



Four configurations are available:

-- Fully closed hatch: allows the crew to operate in a hostile environment with a maximum level of protection;



-- Elevated hatch: allows the crew to perform 360° direct observation manoeuvers and, if necessary, allow for the use of individual weapons;



-- Large Open Hatch: allows the crew to evacuate the system quickly and securely;



-- Removed Hatch: allows the crew to patrol in an exposed position, ideally for operations other than war.



Moreover, the versatility of the CPWS Gen. 2 is reinforced by its ability to integrate different main weapons, depending on the mission to be fulfilled. In particular, it is designed to accommodate M242 25mm caliber guns and M230LF 30mm caliber guns.



Finally, the CPWS Gen. 2 retains the advantages of its predecessor: it is remotely operated from the vehicle on which it is integrated; it allows for reloading under armour and, given its lightweight, it can be integrated on all types of 4x4, 6x6, 8x8 and tracked chassis.



Thierry Renaudin, President of CMI Defence: "With this new concept, CMI Defence proves once again its ability to present new ideas to the market, which can change their approach to the equipment needed to perform military operations. After the successful Cockerill 3000 Series modular turret, we believe that our multi-role turret concept, which combines lightweight, versatility and protection, will meet the evolving needs of land forces in terms of flexibility and mobility".



-ends-

