ST Engineering Land Systems and Hirtenberger Defence Systems Collaborate to Market 120mm Mortar Systems

(Source: ST Engineering Land Systems; issued June 12, 2018)

PARIS --- The Land Systems arm of Singapore-based ST Engineering and Hirtenberger Defence Systems (HDS) from the United Kingdom signed a cooperation agreement today to pursue business opportunities for 120mm mortar system in Europe.



The agreement will enable the companies to offer a comprehensive 120mm mortar system combining ST Engineering’s 120mm Super Rapid Advanced Mortar System (SRAMS) weapon system with HDS’ mortar fire control system and 120mm mortar ammunition. The result of this combination is a superior weapon system which is high in performance and reliability.



The agreement was signed at Eurosatory 2018, one of the largest defence exhibitions worldwide.



Mr Alexander Müller, CEO, Hirtenberger Defence Systems said, “With the longtime experience in the field of weapons and ammunition the combination of capabilities of the two companies will make a difference in the 120mm mortar market.”



Dr Lee Shiang Long, President of ST Engineering’s Land Systems sector said, “The 120mm Super Rapid Advanced Mortar System (SRAMS) is a battle-proven system which can be integrated on both wheeled and tracked vehicles. Coupled with Hirtenberger’s Fire Control System and 120mm mortar ammunition, we now offer a complete operational system that offers rapid and accurate fire.



Over the next three years, the companies will jointly market this unique system to customers in Europe. The SRAMS boasts unique features like the automatic Ammunition Loading System (ALS) that can achieve 10 rounds per minute for high rate of firing without crew fatigue. In addition, the patented Blast Diffuser feature reduces the high blast overpressure to below the allowable limit for the crew to operate safely during prolonged firing.



Established in 1860, Hirtenberger Defence Systems (HDS) has a long and distinguished history of supplying the world’s leading defence forces with state-of-the-art ammunition and explosives. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and years of experience in the field, HDS has been manufacturing 60, 81 and 120mm calibre smooth-bore mortar systems for more than 50 years. HDS’s mortar bombs are of the highest combat effectiveness and provide maximum safety in hostile environments all over the world – without diminished levels of performance or durability. The product range includes all types of mortar ammunition, weapon systems, auxiliary field equipment, and aiming and sighting systems – tried, tested and in service by modern militaries the world over.





ST Engineering is a global technology, defence and engineering group specialising in the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors. The Group employs about 22,000 people across offices in Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, serving customers in more than 100 countries. Its employees bring innovation and technology together to create smart engineering solutions for customers in the defence, government and commercial segments. Headquartered in Singapore.



The Land Systems sector offers advanced and customised land systems and security solutions which have been proven to meet the stringent operational requirements of its customers. The sector designs, manufactures and distributes armoured, autonomous and specialty vehicles, munitions and weapons, as well as robotics and unmanned systems.



-ends-

