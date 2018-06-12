Platform Robotization

(Source: Arquus; issued June 12, 2018)

Leader in protected mobility and integrated support, major actor of the Scorpion program, Arquus has developed, on own equity, a concept adapted to defense convoy needs.



Automated “platooning” enables several vehicles to follow each other automatically and at a given distance, with no need for any infrastructure or GPS.



This solution is extremely interesting for forming convoys, especially logistics convoys, by reducing the number of operators necessary for the mission, reducing the risk of human error correlating to the number of vehicles involved.



It also limits the exposure of operators to attacks targeting convoys or improvised explosive devices.



Arquus is the Defense Business Area of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a world-leading manufacturer of trucks, bringing together highly prestigious brands such as Volvo, Renault Trucks and Mack. The group has over 100,000 employees worldwide, with production facilities on all continents and a presence in over 190 countries.



Arquus is one of the three members of the short-term consortium to which the French Ministry of Defence awarded the Scorpion contract. The Group will be participating in the development of the new generation of wheeled armoured personnel carriers for the French Army: the VBMR (multi-role armoured vehicle) and the EBRC (armoured reconnaissance and combat vehicle). Arquus notably supplies the powertrains and small-caliber weapons systems operated by these two vehicles. The company will also provide full logistics for spare parts and Scorpion subsystems.



