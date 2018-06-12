SNC, Embraer Complete Early Delivery of A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft to Lebanese Air Force for Close Air Support Role

(Source: Sierra Nevada Corporation; issued June 12, 2018)

SPARKS, Nev. --– Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) and Embraer Defense & Security today confirmed delivery of four A-29 Super Tucanos to the Republic of Lebanon. The delivery comes two months ahead of schedule and completes the original order of six aircraft. The first two A-29s arrived in country in October 2017.



All aircraft were produced in Jacksonville, Florida, and modified by SNC in Centennial, Colorado, as part of a larger, more comprehensive package. In addition to providing the aircraft, the SNC/Embraer team is also contracted to provide logistics support, training, spares and support equipment. This latest aircraft delivery comes just days after the graduation of the second Lebanese pilot training class at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.



“The A-29 Team recognizes that our customers have chosen the A-29 because of their very real security concerns. They need proven combat performance,” said Taco Gilbert, senior vice president of SNC’s IAS business area. “We remain committed to exceeding their expectations at every step with low acquisition and sustainment costs, and dependable, robust capability. Further, timely contract performance has a direct impact on the safety and security of their people. It has been an honor to support the Lebanese Air Force in building this capacity. They have been outstanding partners and continue to be valued friends.”



“This marks the second early delivery of A-29 aircraft to a U.S. partner nation this year,” said Jackson Schneider, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security. “Lebanese and other partner nations operate A-29s from bases around the world every day and consistently achieve high availability rates in combat and training with very small logistics support. The aircraft is extremely capable, reliable, and cost effective to operate.”



The A-29 Super Tucano is a durable, versatile and powerful turboprop aircraft capable of carrying out a wide range of light air support (LAS) missions, to include routine operations from unimproved runways. The A-29 has accrued more than 40,000 combat hours in military theaters around the globe and is the only aircraft in its class with a U.S. Air Force military type certificate. The A-29 has been selected by 14 air forces on three continents and is the only certified, combat proven light attack aircraft currently in production in the world. The blend of advanced, robust and redundant systems allows the aircraft to outmaneuver and outperform nearly any competitor in its class across versatile mission profiles, including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), convoy escort, and close air support.





Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) is a trusted leader in solving the world’s toughest challenges through advanced engineering technologies in Space Systems, Commercial Solutions, and National Security and Defense. With applications including navigation and guidance, communication and surveillance systems, electronic warfare, aircraft systems and telemedicine, SNC provides state-of-the art solutions to military and commercial customers around the world. SNC has been honored as one of the most innovative U.S. companies in space, a Tier One Superior Supplier for the U.S. Air Force, and as one of America’s fastest growing companies.



-ends-

