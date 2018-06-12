Leonardo Signs Defence Systems Collaboration Agreement with Konstrukta Defence in Slovakia

(Source: Leonardo; issued June 12, 2018)

The agreement will see Leonardo's precision-guided Vulcano round integrated into Konstrukta's Zuzana 2 artillery system, with the two companies going on to jointly market the products internationally. (Leonardo image)

ROME --- Leonardo has signed a collaboration agreement with Slovakia's Konstrukta Defence, a leading provider of artillery systems, that will see the two companies working together in the precision-guided ammunition field.



The agreement will see Leonardo's precision-guided Vulcano ammunition integrated onto Konstrukta's ZUZANA 2 155mm/52 cal artillery system, with the two companies going on to jointly market the products internationally. Leonardo and Konstrukta will also explore further collaboration with a view towards developing common defence European capabilities.



The partnership is in line with the goals of the European PeSCo (Permanent Structured Cooperation) initiative, which aims to improve the operational capabilities of member states by pooling resources and developing military equipment in a collaborative manner. Both Italy and Slovakia are members of PeSCo.



