Estonia Signs for an Additional Batch of Mistral SHORAD Systems with MBDA

(Source: MBDA; issued June 12, 2018)

Estonia will acquire Mistral short range air defence missiles/ man portable surface to air missiles, training missiles, simulators and testing and maintenance equipment from European missile manufacturer MBDA under a 50 million euros contract.



The first systems will be delivered in 2020. The contract between the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment (ECDI) and MBDA was signed today in Paris by Colonel Rauno Sirk, director of ECDI and Didier Philippe, Senior Vice President MBDA NATO countries.



The contract includes options for additional missiles up to the amount of 100 million euros. “Acquiring additional Mistral 3 rounds is one of our top priorities and critical defence investments in the near future besides automatic rifles and K9-Thunder howitzers,” said Colonel Sirk, Director of ECDI.



Under the terms of the contract, Estonia will continue acquiring Mistral SHORAD missiles in their latest generation which provide increased accuracy and longer service life than missiles of previous generations. Mistral missiles are used by Estonian Defence Forces since 2009. The contract valid today was already renewed on 2015 and the last missiles acquired by this contract will arrive in Estonia on 2019. “We renewed contract now in order to ensure continuity of deliveries after 2019,” Sirk said.



“This third contract with our Estonian partners confirms the great confidence they place in MBDA products, and especially the latest generation of Mistral. We take this as a further mark of confidence from the Estonian armed forces in our ability to build long-term relationships with our customer nations”, Didier Philippe said.



