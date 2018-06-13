Raksha Mantri Inaugurates BEL Representative Office in Vietnam

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued June 13, 2018)

Raksha Mantri, Smt Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the first Representative Office of Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in Hanoi, Vietnam today.



Smt Sitharaman handed over the symbolic key of the Representative Office of BEL at Vietnam (VIRO) to Chairman & Managing Director, BEL Shri Gowtama MV during the Vietnam-India Defence Industry Business Meeting in the presence of Ambassador of India to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Shri P Harish, Secretary (Defence Production), Dr. Ajay Kumar and other senior officials of India and Vietnam Defence forces (VIRO is located in close proximity to the Embassy of India, Vietnam, on the 10th Floor of TNR Tower, Hanoi).



BEL, India’s leading defence electronics company, is fast expanding its global presence, putting its best foot forward to give a thrust to exports worldwide, especially South East Asian countries such as the Republic of Union of Myanmar, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Philippines.



Spotting a niche market in Vietnam, BEL has now set up its first Representative Office at Vietnam for addressing export business opportunities and to provide unstinted product support and services to users in the region.



The Representative Office will aim to promote BEL’s exports in areas such as weapon systems, radar systems, naval systems, military communication systems, electronic warfare systems, combat management system and coastal surveillance systems.



