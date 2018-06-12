Newest T-14 Armata Main Battle Tank to be Showcased at ARMY-2018 International Military and Technical Forum

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 12, 2018)

The Armata new generation tank will be showcased at the ARMY 2018 International Military and Technical Forum. The T-14 is designed on a modular basis, using unique digital and software solutions, which open up almost unlimited possibilities for its modernisation and further robotisation.



The main combat characteristics of the Armata T-14 tank are a high degree of passive and active armour protection, which is superior to any other types of armoured vehicles; as well as high cross-country mobility and great firepower.



It is armed with a 125-mm new generation tank gun with a prospective ammunition load and a digital fire control system.



Also, the T-14 is equipped with the most modern on-board complexes. The crew members' workplaces are equipped with video devices with touch-sensitive controls.

The T-14 Armata tank will be exhibited on the open platform of the forum, available for all visitors.



-ends-

