United Kingdom Becomes Largest Operator of Saab Land-based Giraffe AMB Radars

Saab has delivered the tenth Giraffe Agile Multi Beam (AMB) radar to the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) making the country the largest operator of land-based Giraffe AMB radars in the world.



Saab’s Giraffe AMB surveillance radar system fills a pivotal role in the United Kingdom’s new ground-based air defence (GBAD) Sky Sabre system, and provides air target tracking to its Land Ceptor weapon as recently demonstrated at a weapon firing in the North of Sweden.



“The Giraffe radar system provides our military with unmatched surveillance capabilities, keeping the UK safe and protecting our troops on operations. Giraffe provides our cutting-edge Sky Sabre air defence system with crucial battlefield intelligence, so it is brilliant to see our defensive strength bolstered by the arrival of the tenth radar system,” said UK Minister for Defence Procurement, Guto Bebb MP.



The Giraffe was first acquired in 2008 as part of the Land Environment Air Picture Provision (LEAPP) programme. Since deliveries started in 2010 Giraffe AMB has been used by 16thRegiment Royal Artillery to make a vital contribution to force protection through the detection of incoming rockets, artillery shells and mortars. The radar has also provided the real-time air picture in support of airspace management on deployed operations, as well as supporting airspace situational awareness at major events such as the 2012 London Olympics.



“With a large number of worldwide users of the Giraffe product family we are delighted to see the UK become our largest user of Giraffe AMB in the land environment. A truly powerful surveillance radar, the Giraffe AMB gives the UK’s air situational awareness the edge in the land domain,” said Anders Carp, head of business area Surveillance.



The radar provides a full 360° update of the air situation every second out to 120 km and simultaneous detection and tracking of aircraft, missiles, rockets and drones, in a highly mobile platform. Recent Giraffe AMB deliveries have introduced the latest build standard to the UK and a new generation of automatic friend or foe identification (IFF Mode 5), ensuring safe identification of friendly aircraft. Existing radars are being upgraded to the same standard and maintenance support will be provided by Saab’s engineers based in the UK.



Giraffe AMB is part of Saab’s leading edge Giraffe product family of high-performance air and sea surveillance and target indication radars, that also includes the lightweight short-range Giraffe 1X and the medium-range multi-functional Giraffe 4A.



