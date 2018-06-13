Raytheon and Safran to Collaborate on Next-Gen Sighting Systems for Combat Vehicles

(Source: Safran; issued June 13, 2018)

Raytheon Company Safran Electronics & Defense and Safran Optics 1 have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the next-generation of combat vehicle sighting systems.



Using Safran HRG inertial measurement unit breakthrough and their collective EO technology and combat vehicle integration experience, the three companies plan to collaborate to engineer, manufacture, and deliver a new generation of Advanced Forward Looking Infrared sights providing multi-band operation, advanced line-of-sight stabilization improvements, embedded target geolocation, and significantly improved range performance providing a critical edge to the warfighter on the future battlefield.



This memorandum of understanding between Safran and Raytheon sets a strong collaboration that will deliver next generation equipment to the regional allies and provide overmatch against their adversaries, said Kim Ernzen, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president and Laurent Deur, Safran Electronics & Defense vice president of sales and marketing, land vehicles.





Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



Safran Electronics & Defense is a world leader in optronics, avionics, electronics and critical software for both civil and defense applications. Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets. Safran has a global presence, with more than 58,000 employees and sales of 16.5 billion euros in 2017.



-ends-

