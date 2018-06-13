DRDO’s Technology Boast Fells $9 Billion Indo-Russian Aircraft Deal (excerpt)

(Source: Economic Times; published June 13, 2018)

By Manu Pubby

NEW DELHI --- A $9-billion deal to codevelop a next-generation fighter aircraft with Russia fell through after Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) shot it down saying it either had all the technologies such a project would bring to India or was in the process of developing these indigenously.The mega deal, which would have put India next to the US and China besides Russia with a fifth-generation fighter aircraft, has been called off with a decision to purchase the jets off the shelf in the future, if the need arises.Sources who were involved in the negotiations and are knowledgeable about the decision to let it go for now said the nail in the coffin for the PAK FA project was the insistence by DRDO that it had the ability to develop all technologies needed.The fifth-generation jet project was an offer by Russia to share and codevelop a new fighter aircraft tailored for India that would see significant percentage of the research being carried out in India and a complete transfer of technology.India has already paid $295 million to Russia for the preliminary design phase of the project. An official said the termination of the deal meant this money has now gone ‘down the drain.’ (end of excerpt)-ends-