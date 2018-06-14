Major Upgrade for Submarine Force

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued June 14, 2018)

Australia’s Collins Class submarine fleet will receive significant sonar upgrades further extending its superiority in our region.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, and Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Marise Payne, today announced work will commence this year to enhance sonar systems across the Collins Class fleet.



This will better enable our submarines to safely navigate, detect and locate other vessels while remaining hidden themselves.



Minister Pyne said with the majority of the project being delivered by Australian industry, it demonstrates the maturity of the national submarine enterprise.



“Australian defence suppliers are central to the sovereignty of our current and future military capability,” Minister Pyne said.



“As a result of their continued demonstration of expertise, Australian companies will have an enduring role in keeping our submarines superior and safe.”



Minister Payne said the upgrades are critical to maintaining Australia’s highly capable Collins Class submarine fleet until the introduction of the Future Submarines.



“The 2016 Defence White Paper clearly outlines the importance of a potent submarine capability to ensure our sovereignty and defend Australia,” Minister Payne said.



“Submarines offer capabilities no other platform can provide, and that’s why the Turnbull Government is committed to investing in the Collins Class fleet to maintain its advantage in an increasingly complex and uncertain strategic environment.”



“Enhancing the Collins Class’ high-end warfighting capabilities so they can continue to detect and locate other vessels, ensures it will be an effective deterrent to potential adversaries.”



The project is valued at $542 million and the Australian Industry Content is approximately 70 per cent, creating more than 100 direct jobs.



51 jobs will be based in New South Wales, 25 in Western Australia, 21 in South Australia and 13 in the Australian Capital Territory.



“It’s yet another sign of the strength of Australia’s defence industry that the vast majority of this complex project will be done locally, creating jobs while delivering the capability our Navy needs,” said Minister Pyne.



“Raytheon Australia and Thales Australia will play lead roles in delivering the sonar system upgrades, with ASC and a range of small and medium sized Australian companies supporting system integration.”



In the 2018–19 financial year, most of the spending will be on the design and production effort in NSW with Raytheon Australia in Macquarie Park and Thales Australia in Rydalmere.



The upgrades will then be installed at maintenance facilities at Osborne in South Australia and Henderson in Western Australia.



(ends)



ASC Welcomes Submarine Sonar Upgrade

(Source: ASC; issued June 14, 2018)

ASC has today welcomed the announcement by the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, Minister for Defence Industry regarding the Collins Class submarine sonar upgrade project Phase 6.



ASC congratulates the Federal Government on working closely with defence industry to ensure the Collins Class submarines will remain a potent and agile submarine today and well into the future.



ASC, as the platform system integrator of the Collins Class, will work closely with combat systems integrator Raytheon Australia and sonar systems designer Thales Australia to install and integrate the system into the platform, starting with HMAS Waller during its full cycle docking currently underway at ASC in Osborne, South Australia.



ASC CEO and Managing Director Stuart Whiley said the Submarine Enterprise is working collaboratively to maintain highly capable Collins Class submarines and to ensure the smooth transition to the Future Submarine fleet.



“With the Collins Class submarine set to be Australia’s submarine capability until the early 2030s when the Future Submarines enter service, this sonar upgrade project is incredibly important in maintaining that capability into the future,” he said.



“As builder and maintainer of the Collins Class submarines we have a world class submarine workforce numbering more than 1,110 people in South Australia and Western Australia and I’m incredibly proud of the work they do in keeping Australia’s submarines available, capable and reliable.”



“The transformation of submarine sustainment since the introduction of the Coles Review recommendations, including reducing the time it takes to undertake a full cycle docking down from three years to just two years, has been remarkable.”



“ASC looks forward to continuing to work closely with our Submarine Enterprise partners and Government to ensure the Collins Class submarines and the industrial capability built up over the last thirty years remain Australia’s most important strategic asset,” he said.



-ends-

