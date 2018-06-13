Israel Aerospace Industries Awarded a 150M$ contract for National SIGINT & EW for a European Customer

(Source: Israel Aerospace Industries; issued June 13, 2018)

IAI- ELTA Systems was recently awarded a prestigious contract for the modernization and upgrade of a national level ground-based SIGINT and EW system for a European customer. The contract is valued in excess of 150M$, and includes numerous fixed sites and mobile systems, which will be based on ELTA's advanced ELI-6063 integrated SIGINT and EW systems, with subcontractors from several leading European defence companies.



The modernized system will provide a dual civilian and military ground and Air Situational Picture (ASP) as well as an enhanced military Electronic Order of Battle (EOB) picture, for both the tactical and strategic echelons of the customer's Army and Air force.



ELI-6063 is an advanced fixed and mobile ground-based integrated EW system for Communication and for Non-Communication SIGINT. The system detects, monitors, analyses, locates, records and jams enemy communications and radars. The ELI-6063 delivers a continuous and dynamic real-time flow of COMINT and ELINT-derived intelligence data, to supported units. The SIGINT data is also used by the system's Command and Control Centres to direct system jamming stations for jamming selected targets.



Nissim Hadas, IAI Executive VP & ELTA President said: "As the importance of SIGINT and EW systems is re-emerging today as a crucial need for contending in the modern battlefield, we are pleased to be able to provide cutting-edge systems which rely on our 50+ years of extensive research, deveolpemnt and in-battle experience. We are prepared to continue and extend our expertise to create ever more sophisticated and effective national SIGINT systems for customers worldwide ".



