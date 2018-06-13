Northrop Grumman Awarded $866 Million IDIQ Contract to Sustain and Modify Critical Missile Warning Radars

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued June 13, 2018)

MCLEAN, Va. --– The U.S. Air Force has awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation a contract to sustain and modify a worldwide network of ground-based radars deemed critical to the success of its missile warning/missile defense and space tracking missions.



The competitively awarded Sustainment and Modification of Radar Sensors (SMORS) indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract has a seven-year period of performance and value of up to $866 million.



“Our work on SMORS will uphold and enhance the Air Force’s ability to detect missile attacks early, while also providing forces with critical situational awareness of objects in space,” said Joseph J. Ensor, vice president and general manager, space and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems division, Northrop Grumman.



Through SMORS, Northrop Grumman will ensure the high availability of ground-based radar systems for Air Force Space Command, including the Ballistic Missile Early Warning System (BMEWS), Precision Acquisition Vehicle Entry Phased Array Warning System (PAVE PAWS), and Perimeter Acquisition Radar Attack Characterization System (PARCS) radars, as well as associated support systems.



“This win reflects the Air Force’s ongoing trust in Northrop Grumman’s sustainment, engineering and radar expertise, as well as our deep commitment to the success of this mission,” said Ensor. “We are honored that the Air Force has chosen us to support these unblinking eyes for U.S. forces on a modern threat environment that extends into space.”



The work will take place in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Linthicum, Maryland, as well as at radar sites located worldwide.





Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide.



-ends-

