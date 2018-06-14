U.S. Army Awards Oshkosh $159.6 Million for Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV)

(Source: Oshkosh Defence; issued June 14, 2018)

OSHKOSH, Wis. --- Oshkosh Defense, LLC announced today that the U.S. Army Contracting Command has placed four additional orders for a total of 771 Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV), valued at $159.6 million.



“Oshkosh is eager to continue delivering on Army and Air Force requirements for a well-protected, versatile vehicle that supports a broad range of missions, both at home and abroad,” said Pat Williams, vice president and general manager of Army and Marine Corps programs at Oshkosh Defense. “With the most recent award, Oshkosh will surpass production of the 28,000th vehicle under the current A1P2 contract.”



Oshkosh Defense was first awarded the FMTV A1P2 contract in 2009. The current generation FMTV is comprised of 17 models ranging from 2.5-ton to 10-ton payloads, enabling the vehicle to perform a wide range of missions, and to support combat missions, relief efforts and logistics and supply operations.



The Oshkosh FMTV seamlessly integrates technologies needed on the battlefield and in support of Homeland Security. The vehicles feature a parts commonality of more than 80 percent, resulting in streamlined maintenance, training, sustainment and overall cost efficiency for the U.S. Army, Army Reserves, National Guard and U.S. Air Force.





Oshkosh Defense is a leading provider of tactical wheeled vehicles and life cycle sustainment services. For decades Oshkosh has been mobilizing military and security forces around the globe by offering a full portfolio of heavy, medium, light and highly protected military vehicles to support our customers’ missions. Oshkosh Defense, LLC is an Oshkosh Corporation company.



