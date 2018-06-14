THIS, Handheld Optronics Program of Defense Materiel Organization (DMO) of the Netherlands Awarded to Safran

EUROSATORY 2018 --- The Defense Material Organization (DMO) of the Netherlands announced the selection of Safran Vectronix AG, Switzerland (a subsidiary of Safran Electronics & Defense) as part of the THIS ("Thermal Handheld Imaging System") to deliver more than 1,000 units of the next-generation MOSKITO TI lightweight uncooled thermal imaging and targeting systems.



Selected as a result of an international competitive procedure, MOSKITO TI will equip various components of the Armed and Special Forces of the Netherlands



MOSKITO TI is a lightweight (1.3 kg), handheld system combining several high-performance sensors and modules including an uncooled thermal imager, high grade direct view optics (DVO), Low Light TV (LLTV) channel, a laser rangefinder (LRF), a digital magnetic compass (DMC) and a Global Positioning System (GPS) receiver.



MOSKITO TI will provide the Dutch Armed Forces with unprecedented operational capabilities and fulfill a broad range of operational needs, including day and night observation, target acquisition, artillery and fire correction, forward observer and Joint Tactical Air Controller, in all-weather environments.



Being recognized as the best of its class by several major international customers, MOSKITO TI is serially manufactured in Safran Vectronix centre in Heerbrugg, Switzerland.





Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets. Safran has a global presence, with more than 58,000 employees and sales of 16.5 billion euros in 2017.



Safran Vectronix AG, a subsidiary of Safran Electronics & Defense, is a global leader in the state-of-the-art optronic equipment, systems and sensors for military and civil applications. Nearly 90 years of Swiss tradition and excellence in optics and precision engineering are reflected in our products – handheld laser rangefinders and night vision devices, tripod-mounted orientation and positioning systems and sensor modules for our OEM partners.



