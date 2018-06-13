Barzan and Safran Sign Partnership Agreement for Electro-Optical and Navigation Solutions

(Source: Safran; issued June 13, 2018)

EUROSATORY --- Barzan Holdings and Safran Electronics & Defense announced today that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop the foundations of a partnership in the defense and other high-tech sectors, focused on electro-optical and navigation solutions.



Today's MoU is a first step towards a future collaboration based on the creation of joint companies. Working together, the two companies could develop joint solutions addressing the needs of Qatar's armed forces and the region.



The agreement between Barzan and Safran provides for joint R&D and production operations to benefit the Qatar defense industry. In particular, it will support the armored forces for the Qatari Ministry of Defense.



Through this partnership, Barzan and Safran will explore all opportunities in electro-optical and inertial navigation equipment to be used in defense and other high-tech applications in both domestic and regional markets.



This joint initiative by Barzan Holdings and Safran extends the strategic partnership between Qatar and France.



Barzan Holdings was established in 2016 as a limited liability company located at the Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP) and is 100% owned by Qatar's Ministry of Defence. Leading the concept behind Barzan Holdings, its establishment and future direction is H.E. Dr. Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs. Barzan Holdings is led day-to-day by its Managing Director Mr. Nasser Hassan Al Haji Al Naimi and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mohammed Mubarak A. E. Al Khater.





Barzan Holdings is responsible for empowering the military capabilities of the Qatari Armed Forces. This will be achieved by partnering with leading international companies and organizations in the defence field. Acting as a commercial gateway for the defence industry in Qatar, Barzan Holdings is open for business and provides opportunities for international companies to collaborate on R&D, facilitate knowledge transfer and create innovative defence and security technologies.



Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets. Safran has a global presence, with more than 58,000 employees and sales of 16.5 billion euros in 2017. Safran Electronics & Defense is a world leader in optronics, avionics, electronics and critical software for both civil and defense applications.



