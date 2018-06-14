Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 14, 2018)

General Atomics - Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a $22,907,561 firm-fixed-price modification (000105) to a previously awarded contract (FA8620-15-G-4040) for MQ-9 Reaper radar productionization.



This contract provides for the productionization of the Lynx Block 20A synthetic aperture radar (SAR) configuration, to be a form, fit and functional replacement for the current production configuration Lynx Block 20A SAR for installation in the MQ-9 Block 5 remotely piloted aircraft.



Work will be performed in Poway, California, and is expected to be complete by June 31, 2020. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $22,907,561 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



-ends-