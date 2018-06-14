Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 14, 2018)

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., York, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $347,999,966 fixed-price-incentive-fee contract for production of up to 473 Bradley M2A4 and M7A4 vehicles, and procurement of authorized stockage list spares, and additional packages for legacy component repair using M2A3, M7A3 and Operation Desert Storm-Situational Awareness vehicles as a baseline.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of June 14, 2019.



Fiscal 2017 and 2018 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $132,238,318 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-17-C-0196).



-ends-