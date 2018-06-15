Airbus Warns Governments Not to Interfere In European Fighter Program (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published June 15, 2018)

BERLIN --- European efforts to develop a next-generation military combat jet will end in disaster if individual governments insist on dictating specific suppliers or sites, the chief executive of European aerospace firm Airbus (AIR.PA) warned on Friday.Airbus CEO Tom Enders told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper that a decision by Germany and France to develop a new “Future Combat Air System” was an important step toward expanding European defense cooperation.He said Airbus and Dassault Aviation (AVMD.PA) had come to agreement surprisingly quickly on their respective roles in the fighter jet project, but warned governments against trying to influence the process.“It will be a success if we don’t let governments interfere with their demands for the use of specific suppliers and locations in certain countries. That will only lead to disaster,” Enders told the newspaper. (end of excerpt)-ends-