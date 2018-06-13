Replacing the F-16: Rafale's Offer Was Not Seriously Evaluated by Belgium

(Source: Belga news agency; published June 13, 2018)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

This photograph shows the binders containing the 3,000 pages of France’s Rafale offer to Belgium. This offer, said MP Georges Dallemagne, has not been seriously evaluated by Belgian MoD, and has also been kept from other government departments. (Twitter photo)

The French strategic partnership offer for the replacement of F-16 fighter-bombers with Rafale aircraft has never been studied in detail by Belgium, whereas the complete file has never been received by Belgian firms, in outside the Defense, L'Echo reported this Thursday (June 13, 2018).The French proposal has so far not been examined in detail by Belgium, whose authorities are not even in possession of the complete offer, the business daily told a source familiar with the matter.The complete document, which is over 3,000 pages long, has never been formally filed in Belgium. With the exception of the Defense ministry, no Belgian cabinet, not even at the level of the Prime Minister or of the Foreign Affairs ministry, has been authorized to receive the bulky file or to discuss it with representatives of France.The Defense organization says it is required to work exclusively within the framework of the Request for Government Proposals, absent a political decision by the government putting this procedure in question. But France did not respect this procedure by proposing a "strategic partnership" by letter addressed to Belgian Minister of Defense Steven Vandeput.However, the French offer contains some interesting elements, such Belgium’s possible participation in the French-German Future Air Combat System (Système de Combat Aérien Future, SCAF) program or, according to L'Echo’s report, a very short waiting period (less than three years) for the delivery of the 34 aircraft to begin, regardless of when the contract was signed.(Disclaimer—Steven Vandeput has accused this writer of lying about his handling of the F-16 replacement program in a post on his Twitter account. He did not say what these alleged “lies” are, and has not responded to several requests for an explanation.)-ends-