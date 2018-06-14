Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 14, 2018)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $1,517,403,626 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for system configuration sets and associated services in support of the life cycle upgrades of F/A-18A/B, C/D, E/F and EA-18G aircraft for the Navy and foreign military sales (FMS) customers.



Deliverables and services to be provided include FMS-unique system configuration sets (two each); system improvement and demonstration products (six each); laboratory upgrades, studies and analysis (120 each); system configuration sets (2,400,000 hours); software integration laboratory (60 months); and on-site engineering (60 months).



Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (88 percent); and China Lake, California (12 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2023.



Fiscal 2018 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $7,545,556 will be obligated at time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($1,183,574,828; 78 percent); and various FMS customers ($333,828,798; 22 percent).



The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity (N68936-18-D-0026).



-ends-