Newest Multipurpose Arctic Helicopter to be Showcased at ARMY-2018 International Military Technical Forum

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 14, 2018)

Newest Mi-8AMTSh-VA Arctic multipurpose helicopter will be presented during the ARMY 2018 Forum on the open site in the settlement of Kubinka near Moscow.



The new Arctic helicopter is invented for transport-and-landing support of the Arctic force grouping, monitoring the assigned zones, search-and-rescue support of the distressed crews and passengers of aircraft and ships on the Northern Sea Route.



Mi-8AMTSh-VA helicopter is a military transport aircraft, which is able to carry some armaments and a set of special equipment. The chopper is to be operated in the northern areas of the country at temperatures of 40° C below zero.



The helicopter has a system for monitoring low-visible aircraft and a search radio direction finder for searching distressed manpower and equipment.



