Two Koreas to Actively Carry Out JSA Demilitarization

(Source: Korean Government; issued June 18, 2018)

The implementation committee for the Panmunjeom Declaration has announced that the Korean government will actively engage in the demilitarization of the Joint Security Area (JSA) at Panmunjeom, working in tandem with North Korea.



Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said in a briefing on June 15 that, “The North offered in a June 14 inter-Korean general-grade military meeting that the JSA be demilitarized as a pilot measure to turn the Demilitarization Zone (DMZ) into a ‘zone of peace.’ In response, the committee will actively push ahead with the goal.”



“We’ll also work with the United Nations Command to determine concrete measures to implement the JSA demilitarization,” the spokesperson added.



-ends-

