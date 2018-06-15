Thales Becomes French Army’ Strategic Partner for Defence Systems Support

(Source: Thales; issued June 15, 2018)

The French defence ministry's integrated through-life support structure for land forces equipment and systems (SIMMT[1]) and Thales have formed a partnership to support electronic systems for land forces as part of the MCO Terre 2025 through-life support transformation plan.



This is the first partnership of its kind, and will involve setting up a joint government/industry platform at the 14th BSMAT equipment support base in Nouâtre in Central France.



Thales is providing technological, digital and organisational expertise to help the SIMMT to achieve its ambitions as part of the MCO Terre 2025 plan, with the following specific objectives:



--improve the availability of high-added-value information systems and digital solutions: electronic and communications systems, satellite links and electronic warfare guarantee full visibility of the status of equipment fleets

--optimise management of technical and logistic support operations.



The SIMMT and Thales are also working to improve the operational performance of support systems by introducing innovative methods, organisational models, technologies and digital solutions. This will include putting in place a joint operations management platform, setting up hybrid facilities to shorten technical and skills maintenance cycles, and implementing new technologies in day-to-day management tools as appropriate.



The partnership will progressively build a full range of solutions, drawing on various services to be shared by all support projects digitalised SIMMT-Thales interface, electronic documentation platform, paperless logistics, inventory management, knowledge management and capitalisation.



-ends-

