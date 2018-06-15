Minister Sajjan Marks the Start of Steel Cutting for the First Joint Support Ship

(Source: Canadian Department of National Defence; issued June 15, 2018)

VANCOUVER --- As outlined in the Department of National Defence’s defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged, the Government of Canada is committed to delivering these two new replenishment ships to the Royal Canadian Navy as part of their future Naval Task Groups.



Today, Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan participated in a steel-cutting ceremony for the Royal Canadian Navy’s (RCN) future Joint Support Ships (JSS). At its peak, work on the JSS project will help to sustain an estimated 1 000 highly skilled jobs at Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards.



The JSS are critical components to achieving success in both international and domestic Canadian Armed Forces missions. The presence of replenishment warships increases the range and endurance of Naval Task Group operations at sea, permitting ships to remain at sea for significant periods of time without going ashore to resupply. The ships will each become home to about 240 sailors during their time at sea and are a key part of the RCN’s future full fleet.



These warships will ensure surface combatant vessels can stay at sea longer, and will support RCN sailors as they carry out their missions for decades to come.



“Today marks an important milestone for the women and men serving in the Royal Canadian Navy as we begin construction of another element of our blue water navy. The Joint Support Ships will be critical assets to Canada and will greatly contribute to the future success of our operations,” said Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence.



"I am proud of the work our Government has done with Seaspan Shipyards to find innovative solutions to accelerate the construction of our Navy's Joint Support Ships. We will continue to work with all our National Shipbuilding Strategy partners, to build a strong, sustainable shipbuilding industry in Canada,” said Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement.



Quick facts



--The two Joint Support Ships (JSS) will replace the former Auxiliary Oiler Replenishment vessels.



--The construction start of the JSS in June 2018 will result in the first JSS being delivered in 2022/23, and the second in 2023/24.



--After the Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship, the JSS is the second class of Royal Canadian Navy ships to begin construction in Canadian shipyards, as part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy.



--The Protecteur-class Joint Support Ships will support naval and ashore operations—whether combat, humanitarian or disaster relief—by delivering fuel and other vital supplies to vessels at sea, offering medical and dental services, and providing facilities for helicopters and equipment repair.



--The Joint Support Ship will be designated the Protecteur-class, in recognition of the distinguished and remarkable service provided by the former Protecteur-class ships, the last of which was removed from service in 2015.



