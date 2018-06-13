Commerce Decisions Awarded Contract to Support DND’s Future Fighter Capability Project

Commerce Decisions, a QinetiQ company, has secured a strategically important contract with the Government of Canada to support the competitive procurement process to replace Canada’s fighter fleet with 88 advanced jets.



As outlined in Canada’s defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged, Canada will purchase the fighter aircraft to contribute to the safety and security of Canadians and to meet Canada’s international obligations. A modern fighter jet fleet is essential for defending Canada and Canadian sovereignty and to contribute to its NORAD and NATO commitments, now and in the future. The acquisition will include associated equipment, weapons, and sustainment set-up and services to ensure a Canadian Fighter capability that leverages Canadian industry capabilities and contributes to economic growth and jobs.



Commerce Decisions, in conjunction with QinetiQ Ltd and QinetiQ Group Canada Ltd has been awarded the contract via Department for National Defence’s (DND) TSPS Supply Arrangement (Task and Solutions Professional Services) following a competitive bidding process. The Future Fighter Capability Project (FFCP) is being run by DND, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), and Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED); Commerce Decisions will support the development of the Bid Evaluation Plan for the competitive procurement process, as well as support PSPC in its oversight role of the Bid Evaluation process. The work includes support in preparing the evaluation strategy, methodology, and associated criteria & weightings, leading to the production of bid evaluation guidelines and plans.



In meeting the needs of the client, Commerce Decisions will deliver its proven methodologies – including Structured Criteria Development (SCD) and Real Value for Money (RVfM); and will deploy its most experienced principal procurement consultants to ensure a rigorous, evidence-based and robustly designed and delivered assessment schema for this programme.



Steve Deaville, Managing Director, Commerce Decisions said: “We are delighted that DND has selected Commerce Decisions to support this key Canadian programme, enabling Canadian government and industry to benefit from expert procurement advice through the application of our best practice advice and thought leadership”.





Commerce Decisions has supported over 12,000 multi-million dollar procurement programmes globally, including hundreds of high value projects ($100M+) and those of strategic national or international importance ($1BN+). In total, Commerce Decisions has supported over CAD$400 billion of projects to date.



