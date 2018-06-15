China’s Quantum Radar to Monitor High-Speed Aircraft from Space

Source: Global Times; published June 15, 2018)

A quantum radar, developed by the 14th Institute of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC), was shown at the 8th International Radar Exposition on Thursday.



The radar proves that the technology of single photon detection can be applied on radars.



Xia Linhao, a representative of the institute, said quantum radar technology has largely been mature theoretically, and has entered the phase of experimental realization.



Due to disturbances in the Earth's atmosphere, the detection distance of conventional radars is relatively limited. Quantum radar systems are able to considerably increase detection distance and monitor high-speed aircraft in the Earth's upper atmosphere and even in space.



CETC successfully developed China's first quantum radar system in August 2016, Xinhua News Agency reported.



In tests conducted in a real atmospheric environment, the system could detect over 100 kilometers, Xinhua reported.



Other exhibits at the expo include a radar system that uses microwave photons, which is said to have great application value.



