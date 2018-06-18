Saab Shows Full Scale Model of the SLWT Torpedo at UDT 2018

(Source: Saab; issued June 18, 2018)

Saab will be exhibiting at the Undersea Defence Technology (UDT) exhibition and conference which takes place 26-28 June at the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre in Glasgow. During UDT Saab will showcase the latest products in the underwater segment, including a full-size model of the new light weight torpedo (SLWT).



The main focus for Saab during UDT will be the SLWT torpedo with a full size model as well as a new animation and a 360 degree VR-video. Saab continues the development of the new light weight torpedo system which will handle the toughest environment in the world, the Baltic Sea. The new system is ordered by Sweden and Finland. The project is ongoing and Saab is now looking for the third customer on the export market.



“The project with the SLWT is going well, we recently concluded a successful test campaign with our first prototype torpedo that fulfilled all set requirements. The development now continues with addition of more advanced functionality and step by step with more equipment being added and verified,” says Stefan Sjogren, Programme Director, Lightweight Torpedoes.



Saab will also demonstrate its new 3D imaging technology — UWSLAM System. The system is a stereo underwater real-time 3D reconstruction with high performance and image-based navigation. The demonstration will be held by Fredrik Lundell and Jimmy Jonsson from Saab Dynamics Image Processing & Optronics Development and Technology department.



“The uniqueness with the UWSLAM System is its highly optimized algorithms which is derived from the requirement for a defense and security company. The highly optimized algorithms lead to a fast, real-time 3D reconstruction. Within the undersea naval defense, this technology can be used to create high detailed 3D maps, search for mines, identify objects, and even navigate”, says Jimmy Jonsson, Image Processing Specialist.



For the first time on UDT Saab will show the maritime patrol aircraft; Swordfish, the high-end, multi-role platform that offers strategic ISR capabilities over both sea and land. The Swordfish will be demonstrated in an AR-solution where the visitors can experience the cutting-edge solution.



This year UDT will be an exhibition as well as a conference, Two of Saabs papers will be from the operational perspective and performed by The Swedish Armed Forces; Sea Wasp, performed by Rasmus Andersson, Chief Area Search Unit 4th Naval Warfare Flotilla and AUV62-AT performed by Captain Fredrik Palmqvist, Commanding Officer 4th Naval Warfare Flotilla. Saab will have a total of six papers on the UDT exhibition and conference.



There will be a lot more from Saab during UDT, for example Grintek and Medav will show solutions for Electronic Support Measures (R-ESM and C-ESM) and Saab business area Kockums will provide more insight on the submarines and the Mine counter-measure vessel — MCMV.





