VAB Mk3, Arquus’ Jewel for Export Markets

(Source: Arquus; issued June 14, 2018)

Conceptor, manufacturer and maintenance services provider for the world-famous VAB, Arquus brings 40 years of battle experience to serve a unique product, the VAB Mk3.



An extremely mobile and versatile troop transport, the VAB Mk3 is a key product for export, currently scoring great successes, especially in the Middle East.



VAB MK 3 is a new family of 6x6 medium weight armored vehicles offering very high-level performance in terms of mobility, protection and payload. The vehicle, driven from behind the windshield, provides the on-board commander and driver with excellent observation capacity.



Its compact profile facilitates optimal stealth in urban and mountainous environment.



Arquus offers the VAB Mk3 with a complete systems package integrating top-level technologies and allowing the completion of all combat missions in collaborative mode, thanks to the Battlenet system, which is standard on VAB Mk3.



The VAB Mk3 offers performance close to an 8x8 with an excellent cost-efficiency. It benefits from the global Volvo/Renault Trucks maintenance network.





Arquus is the Defense Business Area of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a major HGV manufacturer, bringing together highly prestigious brands such as Volvo, Renault Trucks and Mack. The group has over 100,000 employees worldwide, with production facilities on all continents and a presence in over 190 countries. The group is organized into 10 business areas (BA), including the Trucks BA and the Bus, Engines, Finance and Defense divisions.



