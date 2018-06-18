HSwMS Gotland to Be Relaunched After A Complete Mid-Life Upgrade

(Source: Saab; issued June 18, 2018)

Saab will re-launch its latest submarine, HSwMS Gotland, on June 20, before she begins her sea trials after a mid-life upgrade. (Saab photo)

Saab is pleased to announce that the renowned HSwMS Gotland is relaunched and ready to start her sea trials after a mid-life upgrade. Please join the digital event of the relaunch ceremony on 20 June.



Submarines are designed to operate for decades in challenging environments whilst remaining adaptable to the tide of technology and future threats. To keep them cutting-edge of technology, Sweden’s Gotland-class submarines have received regular overhauls and upgrades along their operational life.



“The relaunch of Gotland is an important milestone in the evolutionary development of the Swedish submarines. After a comprehensive upgrade, integrating the latest generation of important systems such as the Stirling Engine, modern sensors and new management functions, Gotland is almost a new submarine, ready to take on missions around the world”, says Gunnar Wieslander, Senior Vice President, head of business area Kockums at Saab.



The relaunch ceremony will take place in Karlskrona on June 20. Please visit saab.com/submarineevolution for interviews, images and infographics regarding the relaunch. The site will be made available as from 11.00 on June 20.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-

