DISA Awards $7.5B SETI Unrestricted Competition Pool

(Source: Defense Information Systems Agency; issued June 15, 2018)

The Defense Information Systems Agency awarded its $7.5 billion Systems Engineering, Technology, and Innovation (SETI) contracts, unrestricted competition pool, to 14 large businesses to streamline critical engineering expertise to research, design, develop, integrate, and optimize Department of Defense (DOD) information technology capabilities, systems, and solutions.



The SETI multiple-award task order contract indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity is designed for current and future mission requirements, next-generation technological advancements, and disruptive innovation that looks to create paradigm shifts in the ways warfighters interact with DOD's information technology.



This was a competitive best value trade-off solicitation. Two pools were solicited, one unrestricted and one restricted for small businesses. These awards are for the unrestricted pool. Proposals were solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website, and 35 proposals were received for the unrestricted pool. The period of performance is a five-year base period with one five-year option periods.



The restricted pool, i.e., small businesses, will be awarded separately. The award is targeted for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018.



SETI unrestricted competition pool awardees are:



AASKI Technology, Inc., Tinton Falls, New Jersey; Accenture Federal Services, Arlington, Virginia; BAE Systems Technology, Rockville, Maryland; Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc., McLean, Virginia; Deloitte Consulting, LLP, Arlington, Virginia; Peraton, Inc. (formerly Harris Corporation), Herndon, Virginia; International Business Machines Corporation, Reston, Virginia; KeyW Corporation, Hanover, Maryland; LEIDOS Innovations Corporation, Gaithersburg, Maryland; Linquest Corporation, Los Angeles, California; NES Associates, LLC, Alexandria, Virginia; Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, McLean, Virginia; Parsons Government Services, Inc., Pasadena, California; Vencore, Inc., Chantilly, Virginia.



